The DA held a media briefing on its response regarding the signing into law of the Expropriation Bill on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the contentious bill into law with no compensation on Thursday.
This could pit Ramaphosa against his government of national unity partner the DA who flagged the bill as a red line issue for its participation in the GNU.
In a statement, the presidency said the bill repeals the pre-democratic Expropriation Act and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons.
WATCH | DA briefs media on its response to Expropriation Bill
Courtesy of SABC
