The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape High Court continues on Friday.
The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against judge president Mbenenge
Judge president denies sending explicit photos to Mengo
OPINION | Mbenenge's case is an opportunity to reaffirm the judiciary’s commitment to ethical conduct, accountability
Know about sexual harassment
