WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against judge president Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 24 January 2025 - 09:41

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape High Court continues on Friday. 

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

