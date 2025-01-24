Gauteng police have arrested a web designer who is also the girlfriend of a man who was recently arrested for child pornography.
Co Amanda van Wyk said the woman was arrested on Thursday in Houghton and her arrest follows that of her 35-year-old boyfriend who was apprehended last week during a joint operation conducted by the national and Gauteng provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) units in Midrand.
“An intensive investigation by the SECI units uncovered evidence linking the woman to criminal activities, including the possession of an estimated 10 million child pornography images and videos. These materials were discovered on various electronic devices seized during an operation on Friday, January 17.
“She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering,” said Van Wyk.
The woman was expected to appear at Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
Police nab couple linked to child porn case
The woman's boyfriend, Darren Wilken, is also in custody and faces multiple charges, including multiple counts of possession, creation and distribution of child pornography, contravention of the Drug Trafficking Act, acquisition, possession/use of the proceeds of unlawful activities, possession of stolen property, and fraud.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said police also seized electronic devices allegedly used by Wilke in creating and distributing child pornography as well as countless images and videos of child pornography.
