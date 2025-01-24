News

Guest house owner found guilty of two murders over gas leak in shower

By TimesLIVE - 24 January 2025 - 13:57
Kevin Pretorius in the Gqeberha regional court on November 15 2024. File image
Image: Werner Hills

The regional court in Gqeberha on Friday found Kareedouw guest house owner Kevin Pretorius guilty of the double murder of an engaged couple who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from a faulty gas geyser in the shower, Eastern Cape broadcaster Algoa FM reports.

Mari Hoon, 28, and Jean Vosloo, 25, were found in the bathroom of the Kliphuis guest house in April 2020.

Magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani ruled Pretorius had failed to take the proper corrective steps despite knowing about the fault. Several guests who stayed at the Kliphuis in the months leading up to the young couple’s deaths told Pretorius about smelling gas and becoming ill.

In reporting on the trial last year, the Herald newspaper said the police investigation found a flue pipe, meant to act as an exhaust for carbon monoxide produced by the gas geyser, was missing. It also came to light that the geyser was fitted with a flue sensor which, in the absence of a flue pipe, was supposed to shut the geyser down after four minutes. However, the sensor did not function properly. 

