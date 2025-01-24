President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Expropriation Bill, bringing the ideological differences in the government of national unity (GNU) into its sharpest focus yet as the DA expressed strong opposition and mooted a possible legal challenge.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced on Thursday that Ramaphosa had signed the bill “which repeals the predemocratic Expropriation Act of 1975 and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons”.
The new law, which has been two decades in the making, could be hailed as a victory for social justice as it aims to address the deep-seated land inequalities.
Read more: BusinessLIVE
Expropriation Bill sparks GNU meltdown
DA and ActionSA oppose new law on land
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Expropriation Bill, bringing the ideological differences in the government of national unity (GNU) into its sharpest focus yet as the DA expressed strong opposition and mooted a possible legal challenge.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced on Thursday that Ramaphosa had signed the bill “which repeals the predemocratic Expropriation Act of 1975 and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons”.
The new law, which has been two decades in the making, could be hailed as a victory for social justice as it aims to address the deep-seated land inequalities.
Read more: BusinessLIVE
Ramaphosa signs contentious Expropriation Bill
Major parties' views on some key policies
READER LETTER | MPs not keen to debate issues affecting the poor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos