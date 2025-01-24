News

Expropriation Bill sparks GNU meltdown

DA and ActionSA oppose new law on land

24 January 2025 - 06:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa says exproriation of land without compensation is not a loaded gun to chase landowners into the sea.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Expropriation Bill, bringing the ideological differences in the government of national unity (GNU) into its sharpest focus yet as the DA expressed strong opposition and mooted a possible legal challenge.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced on Thursday that Ramaphosa had signed the bill “which repeals the predemocratic Expropriation Act of 1975 and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons”.

The new law, which has been two decades in the making, could be hailed as a victory for social justice as it aims to address the deep-seated land inequalities.

