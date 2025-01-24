News

Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis seeks answers as SAPS raid offices of MMCs

By TIMESLIVE - 24 January 2025 - 14:56
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is seeking clarity on a police raid at the municipality offices. File photo.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is seeking clarity on a police raid at the municipality offices. File photo.
Image: Samane JNR Marks

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has requested an urgent briefing from SAPS after commercial crimes investigators raided the offices of two MMCs on Friday.

“I note the raid by authorities at the offices of MMCs JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, who have informed me they’ve offered full co-operation to the SAPS but have not been made aware of the allegations” said Hill-Lewis.

“I’ve requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine further actions once this has been received.”

Limberg is the MMC for energy and Smith the MMC for safety and security.

Provincial commercial crimes investigators descended on the municipality's offices on Friday morning.

Their presence is part of forensic investigations which emanate from a case before court. Several municipal officials and business owners face a myriad of charges that relate to the same investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

However, police did not release further details about the raid.

Whether the investigations the commercial crimes detective team is embarking upon now will lead to arrests remains to be seen. No-one has been arrested. The team requests space to conduct its investigation,” said Traut.

“Speculation about who the investigation is directed at, seizure of items and possible arrests would be premature. It would be out of the norm for SAPS investigators to discuss pertinent details of their investigations. The focus is on presenting a strong case before court.”

TimesLIVE

Inside R246m illegal coal mining money flow

A businessman and his employee registered four companies and opened several bank accounts which were used in a R246m illicit coal syndicate to ...
News
10 hours ago

Jordaan faces rebellion before Safa NEC meeting

Danny Jordaan could be fighting for survival as Safa president this weekend as some national executive committee (NEC) members will propose he steps ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Hawks captain accused of corruption, theft

A former Hawks captain has been accused of a litany of offences that include starting a relationship with a suspect with the sole purpose of ...
News
3 days ago

Mapisa-Nqakula matter postponed as she seeks further disclosure of case against her

Former National Assembly speaker and corruption accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has asked the state for further disclosure of the case against her, ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
Class of 2024 breaks all matric records