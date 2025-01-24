Blogger Musa Khawula back in court for 2021 attempted murder case

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula, who is currently behind bars over cyberbullying allegations, appeared in Fochville magistrate's court on Friday over an attempted murder charge stemming from a 2021 incident.
Allegations are that Khawula bumped someone with his car and then fled the scene and did not even call for help. He was arrested at a nearby tavern shortly afterwards.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, said allegations were that at around 6pm near Mponeng Mine in the West Rand, on February 20 2021, the complainant and his wife were driving home on a narrow road when they noticed a Volkswagen Polo parked along the roadway.
At the time, Khawula was standing next to the vehicle naked on his lower body, said Mahanjana.
“The couple approached the accused, informing him that he was trespassing on private property. Upon looking inside the vehicle, the complainant allegedly saw another man moving from the back seat to the front seat while getting dressed.
“After an exchange of words between the complainant and the accused, the accused allegedly returned to his car, drove away, when he reached a dead-end he executed a U-turn. He then allegedly bumped the complainant, who was standing beside the driver’s side of his vehicle, before fleeing the scene, leaving the complainant injured on the ground.
“A member of the community policing forum (CPF) driving on the same road later found the injured complainant and alerted the police. The accused was arrested shortly thereafter at a nearby tavern at Mponeng Mine, making his first court appearance on February 22 2021, where he was granted R1,000 bail.”
According to Mahanjana, Khawula failed on two occasions to appear in court, resulting in a warrant of his arrest being issued.
“His bail was forfeited to the state on June 17 2021. The accused was re-arrested and appeared in court again on January 16. The court has since added a charge of attempted murder, with reckless driving as an alternative, along with the charge of failing to render assistance and/or report the accident,” Mahanjana said.
Khawula was expected back in court on February 5 for a bail application.
SowetanLIVE
Blogger Musa Khawula back in court for 2021 attempted murder case
Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
