Another illegal miner who was rescued from the Stilfontein mine in the North West has died.
This brings to two the number of illegal miners who have since died in hospital after being rescued from the old Buffelsfontein gold mine last week.
According to the department of health, the man was part of 33 zama zamas who were admitted at the Tshepong hospital complex in Klerksdorp.
Jonny Shingani died on Thursday due to a medical-related condition, said spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi.
Shingani was admitted on January 14, Mothibedi said.
“From the three-day national rescue operation, 246 suspected illegal miners were medically assessed by our healthcare professionals before being handed over to the police, while 33 had to be admitted for further medical care,” she said.
“All our healthcare professionals remain committed to saving lives. This became evident when 14 of the 32 remaining patients were treated, discharged from the facility and handed over to the SAPS for criminal proceedings.
“Currently, the department only has 17 admitted patients from the Stilfotein’s extraction,” said Mothibedi.
SowetanLIVE
Another zama zama dies in hospital after Stilfontein rescue
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee
