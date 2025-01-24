A Free State man has been sentenced to 15 years' direct imprisonment for raping his neighbour.
Sechaba Mohapi, 42, from Masike in Phelindaba near Bloemfontein, stood trial in the Bloemfontein sexual offences court.
“The 23-year-old victim, who identifies as a lesbian, was walking to the shop to buy milk on December 9 2022 when the accused, her neighbour, called her into his yard under the pretence of asking her to purchase something on his behalf,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
“When the victim entered the yard and waited near the door, the accused pretended to fetch money from inside the house.
“He then grabbed her hand, forcibly pulled her into the house and threw her onto a bed. Threatening her with a knife if she screamed, the accused proceeded to rape her in his bedroom. After the assault, the accused threw the victim's clothes outside the house.
“The victim had previously informed the accused of her sexual orientation when he proposed a romantic relationship, which she declined.”
Regional court prosecutor Azola Key argued that no substantial or compelling circumstances warranted a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years. She emphasised the seriousness of the crime and the prevalence of so-called corrective rape in society.
The accused’s Legal Aid representative had argued for a lesser sentence, saying the accused was a first-time offender.
The court ordered that the accused’s particulars be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders
TimesLIVE
15-year jail term for man who raped lesbian after she rejected his advances
