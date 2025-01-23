News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge continues

By TimesLIVE - 23 January 2025 - 10:09

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues.

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

Judge president denies sending explicit photos to Mengo

The photos of private parts that a Makhanda high court employee claims judge president Selby Mbenenge sent her during months of sexual harassment had ...
News
4 hours ago

Judge president accused of sexual harassment an avid choralist and music producer

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, who is accused of sexual harassment, was a dedicated churchgoer, a God-fearing man and a choralist who ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against judge president Mbenenge

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is hearing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Compliments bo babes! 🌟