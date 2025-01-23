In Zambia, Lupiya, cofounded by Evelyn Kaingu (CEO) and Muchu Kaingu (CTO), is revolutionising access to finance. By simplifying borrowing for underserved communities, Lupiya provides low-interest, fixed-rate loans tailored to individuals, businesses and women.
Evelyn leads the mission to empower Zambians while Muchu drives the technology that makes financial inclusion scalable and secure. Lupiya’s unique approach prioritises transparency and accessibility.
Personal loans for civil servants, working capital for entrepreneurs and women-focused loans ensure diverse needs are met, fostering economic growth and empowerment. This combination of leadership and innovation is transforming how Zambians access financial opportunities.
Now they will be taking their solution to the rest of the continent. By bridging the financial gap, Lupiya is building resilience and enabling growth across communities. Evelyn and Muchu’s shared vision of fair, inclusive finance is creating a more equitable future, one loan at a time, with Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending
In Zambia, Lupiya, cofounded by Evelyn Kaingu (CEO) and Muchu Kaingu (CTO), is revolutionising access to finance. By simplifying borrowing for underserved communities, Lupiya provides low-interest, fixed-rate loans tailored to individuals, businesses and women.
Evelyn leads the mission to empower Zambians while Muchu drives the technology that makes financial inclusion scalable and secure. Lupiya’s unique approach prioritises transparency and accessibility.
Personal loans for civil servants, working capital for entrepreneurs and women-focused loans ensure diverse needs are met, fostering economic growth and empowerment. This combination of leadership and innovation is transforming how Zambians access financial opportunities.
Now they will be taking their solution to the rest of the continent. By bridging the financial gap, Lupiya is building resilience and enabling growth across communities. Evelyn and Muchu’s shared vision of fair, inclusive finance is creating a more equitable future, one loan at a time, with Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: High Schools need an urgent shake-up
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Summit connects investors and businesses, simplifying funding’s uphill climb
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Samanjalo moves ash to cash
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Vault22 aims to transform financial wellness across Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos