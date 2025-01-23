Vandalised power substation leaves 95 workers destitute

“We found out that the substation had been stripped and vandalised, leaving the facility without electricity. We couldn’t verify this and do due diligence because the municipality refused to open the substation. We had to rely on generators, but rising diesel prices made the operation unsustainable,” Cox said.
Cox said the company spent R500,000 to buy 20,000 litres of diesel per week.
“By October 2023, it was clear we were not making money and we were rapidly running out of funds. We decided to stop. It was kind of forced on us because the generator people also came and took their generators away,” he said.
Rustenburg municipality spokesperson Oridirile Madiba said they are aware of the compromised substation which is currently not working.
“The substation in question is one of the oldest substations in the city, and with the growing population, it unfortunately gets overloaded, especially with illegal connections. Further to that, the municipality is experiencing challenges with incidents of vandalism and theft of our infrastructure,” said Madiba.
She explained that the municipality will be tabling a report to request for an adjustment budget for the council to allocate funds for the replacement and maintenance of all the municipal's infrastructure.
DA caucus leader in the town, Laun Snyders, said in the past five years they have noted deficiencies within their substations.
“The infrastructure has aged, and this contributes to constant power outages, even with the slightest wind or rain. When that happens, we are plunged into darkness. There is constant vandalism of our electrical infrastructure.
“These factors, including overloaded mini-substations and delays in repairs, contribute to the crisis. We are placing our hopes on the new directors but until then, the municipality remains unattractive to investors and vulnerable to further decline,” said Snyders.
Cox said the company has made progress with their recovery strategy.
“We’ve raised funds through investors in the UK and are completing the DMS-grade magnetite plant, which should be operational by the end of February. If all goes well, we aim to start generating revenue by March, allowing us to bring staff back and address the outstanding salaries,” he said.
He said if this plan goes well they would only be able to pay about 65% of the workers' salary by the end of the year.
