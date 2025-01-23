Mosweu Letsie, 32, Tumisang Khoachone, 21, Tshidiso Mohloboli,18, and Itumeleng Mosweunyane, 24, have since been arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Spokesperson for the North West police, Col Adéle Myburgh, said allegations were that on Saturday a fight broke out among nationals at a tavern in Kanana Extension 3 close to Orkney.
“Initial information indicated that one group overpowered the other and forced five victims into a vehicle and kidnapped them. They drove to the nearby Schoonspruit river where they assaulted these victims. One of the victims escaped and four others were thrown into the river. One of the victims swam to safety, while three others went missing.”
Myburgh said the matter was reported to the police, who immediately started searching for the victims, who could not be found.
“Police divers were activated the next day, Sunday January 19, to assist with the search operation. The first body was recovered by police divers early on Monday morning, about 800m downstream from the initial crime scene.
“A second body was recovered at midday on Tuesday, about 650m downstream and the last body was recovered later the same day at about 4.40pm about 1.5km downstream from the crime scene.”
Letsie, Khoachone, Mohloboli and Mosweunyane appeared at the Orkney magistrate's court on Monday and Wednesday.
They were expected back in court on Monday for a bail application.
SowetanLIVE
Suspects arrested for murder after three men beaten, thrown into a river
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A fight between Basotho nationals at a tavern in Kanana, North West, turned deadly when five men were kidnapped, assaulted and thrown into a river.
One of the men managed to escape. The other swam to safety after being thrown into the river with the four others. Three others drowned and police divers found their bodies on Monday and Tuesday.
Mosweu Letsie, 32, Tumisang Khoachone, 21, Tshidiso Mohloboli,18, and Itumeleng Mosweunyane, 24, have since been arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Spokesperson for the North West police, Col Adéle Myburgh, said allegations were that on Saturday a fight broke out among nationals at a tavern in Kanana Extension 3 close to Orkney.
“Initial information indicated that one group overpowered the other and forced five victims into a vehicle and kidnapped them. They drove to the nearby Schoonspruit river where they assaulted these victims. One of the victims escaped and four others were thrown into the river. One of the victims swam to safety, while three others went missing.”
Myburgh said the matter was reported to the police, who immediately started searching for the victims, who could not be found.
“Police divers were activated the next day, Sunday January 19, to assist with the search operation. The first body was recovered by police divers early on Monday morning, about 800m downstream from the initial crime scene.
“A second body was recovered at midday on Tuesday, about 650m downstream and the last body was recovered later the same day at about 4.40pm about 1.5km downstream from the crime scene.”
Letsie, Khoachone, Mohloboli and Mosweunyane appeared at the Orkney magistrate's court on Monday and Wednesday.
They were expected back in court on Monday for a bail application.
SowetanLIVE
Fourth suspect linked to Free State cops' murders arrested
Man charged with violent murder of mother, 81, in Western Cape
Illegal miner dies of medical complications after Stilfontein rescue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos