'Slain Ashwin never reported any safety concerns'

By Thulani Mbele and and koena mashale - 23 January 2025 - 06:50
2nd deceased outside court, Ashwin Mouwers
Image: SUPPLIED

Gauteng police say slain witness Ashwin Mouwers, who was killed outside the Lenasia magistrate's court, never reported any safety concerns.

Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said: “The protocol for witnesses being protected is not all the same. If the witness says there are people who are intimidating or threatening him or her, it is then when we can arrange for witness protection, but if one doesn't say that they are being intimated then we can't really activate that protection.

Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo

“In this case the witness was not receiving any threats. The possibility of the other witnesses [Alan Petersen] being in danger has been considered and we will discuss protection with them going forward and a strategy will be brought forward,” said Masondo.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhanga said there are many considerations made before a person is placed under the witness protection programme, and that this involves the prosecutor and the police.

“They consider the nature of the matter and information available to them and then approach the OWP [Office for Witness Protection] to consider placement on the programme.

“Prosecutors also request short-term interventions at the courts when witnesses must testify. They can also withhold the particulars of the witnesses to protect them. Each case will be evaluated on its own merits.”

