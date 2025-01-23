Sin tax no solution to reduce road fatalities

A recently released report by the department of transport has revealed that there were 1,234 road accidents this past festive season, which resulted in 1,502 fatalities.
In light of that, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, deputy minister of transport, has proposed an alcohol tax levy, which will results in increased prices, with the hope that its implementation will mean that people will drink less, resulting in less crashes due to alcohol consumption.
Automobile Association spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela spoke to Sowetan about whether this proposal can have any impact when it comes to reducing road deaths.
Sowetan: Do you believe this proposal will work and why?
Mavimbela: No, because road safety is multi-pronged. There are a lot of factors that affect the rising number of road fatalities; we are looking at road infrastructure, vehicle road worthiness and motorist attitude on the road.
The idea [to hike alcohol prices] to reduce road fatalities is a step in the right direction, but we do not think it’s the answer to the problem. The government also needs to take more initiatives in terms of investing in infrastructure.
Sowetan: Alcohol prices go up every year. Why has that not helped in the reduction of road crashes?
Mavimbela: Sin tax is not a solution to reduce road fatalities. Alcohol prices go up every year and we expect it but it has not assisted in terms of alleviating road fatalities.
Sowetan: If alcohol consumption is not the main cause of these festive road crashes, what is the top cause and why is that not being addressed?
Mavimbela: It's a number of things. We agree it could be human errors but the government could assist the environment to reduce the number of human errors happening on our roads.
We need to ensure the traffic lights are working, street lights are on for motorists, road signs are visible and are maintained. It will go along way in reducing the number of road deaths for pedestrians as well. There should be enough bridges and ways for pedestrians to cross roads.
Sowetan: What percentage of the recent festive crashes were as a result of drunk driving?
Mavimbela: According to the report by transport minister [Barbara Creecy], 3,814 people were arrested for drunken driving and that’s quite a high number in just one month and a half.
SowetanLIVE
Sin tax no solution to reduce road fatalities
Image: SUPPLIED
