Rate of fatalities, injuries, diseases drops in the mining sector – Mantashe

Mantashe said occupation diseases saw a drop of just 369 cases in 2023 compared to 2022, which had 2,233 cases.
The gold sector in 2023 had the highest number of occupational diseases for both silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis cases, whereas the platinum sector reported the highest number of noise-induced hearing loss cases.
Mantashe said it is worth noting that non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes exacerbate the burden of disease in the industry.
"The sector should, therefore, make concerted effort in the prevention and management of health matters because they impact the average work life expectancy of the workforce. As a result, crucial resources are lost due to medical incapacitation and mine fatalities," said Mantashe
Notably, no disaster-type accidents occurred in 2024, compared to one in 2023, where 13 miners lost their lives in a conveyance accident in the platinum sector.
“This record is a result of the collective effort to create and maintain a safe working environment. While we commend this progress, we must not become complacent. Every effort must be made to reach the goal of zero harm,” Mantashe remarked.
The reduction in fatalities varied by commodity. The gold sector saw a 45% decline, with fatalities dropping from 20 in 2023 to 11 in 2024.
The platinum sector and coal sector both improved by 14%, with 19 and six fatalities reported respectively. However, fatalities in other mining categories such as diamonds and manganese, remained unchanged at six deaths year-on-year.
On occupational injuries, the minister reported a 16% improvement, with incidents falling from 2,181 in 2023 to 1,841 in 2024.
Despite this progress, Mantashe noted ongoing challenges with repeat accidents in categories like transportation and fall-of-ground incidents.
“Employers and labour must take explicit responsibility for preventing repeat accidents. Unsafe practices always lead to undesirable outcomes,” he said.
Mantashe also addressed the persistent issue of illegal mining.
“Illegal mining is a criminal activity and a war on the economy. Those involved have no regard for health, safety, or the laws regulating the industry. Government will continue to fight this scourge through initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi," he said.
