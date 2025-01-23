Judge president denies sending explicit photos to Mengo

She also conceded that it might have had the effect of, in Sikhakane’s words, “making him look like the bad one and her the good one”.
The photos of private parts that a Makhanda high court employee claims judge president Selby Mbenenge sent her during months of sexual harassment had “tarnished his reputation and probably broken his family”, his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said.
Sikhakhane, SC, told the judicial conduct tribunal probing the allegations of sexual misconduct that Mbenenge would deny he ever sent these explicit photos and that no experts could find them either on his phone or that of the complainant, Andiswa Mengo.
Mengo said she took screenshots of the photos before they were deleted by Mbenenge, but Sikhakane said his client would deny ever sending them. He also questioned how Mengo would know if the photos were actually of his private parts if she had never seen them.
She replied that she had simply assumed that it was his as Mbenenge was unlikely to have sent a photograph to her of someone else’s private parts.
The tribunal has over seven days heard evidence about dozens of sexually suggestive WhatsApp messages between Mbenenge and Mengo.
Mengo conceded during cross-examination that she had omitted her own sexual remarks from her affidavit of complaint to the JSC.
