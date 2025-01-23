News

IN PICS | Durban roads flooded after rains

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 23 January 2025 - 14:08

Heavy rain on Wednesday wreaked havoc in parts of the eThekwini metro, leaving some roads inaccessible. 

On Thursday road users in uMbilo had to contend with flooded roads. 

Sarnia road and parts of Sydney road, which are widely used by heavy duty motor vehicles, were worst affected.

Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher said the ward, which includes parts of uMbilo, Glenwood and Bulwer, had been badly affected by the rain.

She said Oliver Lea drive was flooded and a double medium voltage fault had affected power in the area which was restored by 6.30am.

“Technical teams are working on it.”

She said multiple accidents causing minor injuries were reported.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila referred media queries to the eThekwini municipality.

The SA Weather Service predicted the city will receive some respite from the heavy rains from Friday.

TimesLIVE

Level 5 weather warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN

Orange level five weather warnings have been issued for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with heavy downpours expected in these ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two people die as others rescued from vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Tshwane

A motorcyclist and a motorist swept into a river by floods in Centurion were found dead while a man clinging to a lamp post surrounded by raging ...
News
1 month ago

At least 18 dead after boat capsizes in flood-hit northern Cameroon

At least 18 people died when a boat carrying passengers heading to a market in Cameroon's Far North region capsized, a local administrative official ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Compliments bo babes! 🌟