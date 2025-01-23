Capt Ntombekhaya Patricia August appeared at the East London magistrate’s court where she was released on R4,000 bail. She faces charges of theft and obstructing justice.
Cop linked to theft of R1m from crime intelligence office gets bail
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
An Eastern Cape policewoman who allegedly staged a robbery at the crime intelligence offices where R1m was stolen has been granted bail.
Capt Ntombekhaya Patricia August appeared at the East London magistrate’s court where she was released on R4,000 bail. She faces charges of theft and obstructing justice.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, said allegations were that on January 10, an unknown man gained access to the crime intelligence offices by claiming to be visiting August.
“The man allegedly pulled out a firearm and handed August a school bag, demanding money. August reportedly complied, and the man made off with the stolen funds.
“The accused made her first appearance on January 20 after investigations linked her to the commission of the crime, while her alleged accomplice is still at large.
“It is the state’s case that August staged the scene of the robbery and/or pretended that the money was appropriated during the robbery.”
Tyali said the matter has been postponed to March 4 for further investigations.
