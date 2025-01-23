News

Cop linked to theft of R1m from crime intelligence office gets bail

By Sowetan Reporter - 23 January 2025 - 12:52
The policewoman was released on a R4,000 bail. She faces charges of theft and obstructing justice.
The policewoman was released on a R4,000 bail. She faces charges of theft and obstructing justice.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

An Eastern Cape policewoman who allegedly staged a robbery at the crime intelligence offices where R1m was stolen has been granted bail. 

The man allegedly pulled out a firearm and handed August a school bag, demanding money. August reportedly complied, and the man made off with the stolen funds.
Luxolo Tyali

Capt Ntombekhaya Patricia August appeared at the East London magistrate’s court where she was released on R4,000 bail. She faces charges of theft and obstructing justice.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, said allegations were that on January 10, an unknown man gained access to the crime intelligence offices by claiming to be visiting August.

“The man allegedly pulled out a firearm and handed August a school bag, demanding money. August reportedly complied, and the man made off with the stolen funds.

“The accused made her first appearance on January 20 after investigations linked her to the commission of the crime, while her alleged accomplice is still at large.

“It is the state’s case that August staged the scene of the robbery and/or pretended that the money was appropriated during the robbery.”

Tyali said the matter has been postponed to March 4 for further investigations.

SowetanLIVE

Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail

The 24-year-old son of a renowned actress appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday on two charges of rape.
News
2 days ago

Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault

The matter was postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application while the traditional healer is to remain behind bars.
News
3 days ago

Man charged with violent murder of mother, 81, in Western Cape

A man has appeared in court on a charge of murder after his 81-year-old mother succumbed to severe injuries sustained during an alleged domestic ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Compliments bo babes! 🌟