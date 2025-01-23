Colleen Makhubele and Pedi prince Adil Nchabeleng appointed as MK Party MPs.

The MK Party has appointed former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele and Bapedi crown prince Adil Nchabeleng as MPs.
The party announced that the two will be sworn in by parliament on January 28.
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela believes Nchabeleng's wealth of experience in different fields, including project management, ICT, entrepreneurship, investment banking and head of Transform RSA will add great value to the party.
“His active role in the MK Party's national high command and economic transformation committee positions him as a champion for socioeconomic reforms and sustainable development. His insights and expertise will be instrumental in shaping a prosperous and equitable future for South Africa.”
Makhubele ditched the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara) — the party she formed after her ousting from COPE — in August last year to join the MK Party.
She said her decision to join the MK Party was due to it providing a platform for young progressive leaders to find a political home. “I am, as a young woman, taking this step, ready to sacrifice, ready to serve and looking forward with a mixture of determination, humility, a bit of anxiety and excitement to the untold possibilities that lie ahead,” she said.
Ndhlela expressed confidence in the two new additions to parliament.
“The MK Party has high expectations for these leaders as they embark on their parliamentary journey, and we wish them well. Both are tasked with advancing the MK Party's vision of radical socioeconomic transformation, prioritising policies that address land expropriation without compensation, youth empowerment and energy security.
“Their presence in parliament will amplify the voices of the marginalised, ensuring the MK Party remains a formidable force for justice and economic freedom.”
