Aids/TB research in danger after US regime change

From the ongoing political and legal battles over National Health Insurance (NHI), to the far-reaching health impacts of political change in the US, it is set to be another tumultuous year for healthcare in SA and around the globe. Here’s Spotlight’s top four healthcare questions for 2025.
1. Will we see a change of course on NHI?
Arguably, the biggest healthcare question for this year is whether we will see any substantial changes to government’s NHI plans.
The NHI Act, signed into law last May (but not yet promulgated), foresees a massively reduced role for all medical schemes – essentially, schemes will only be allowed to cover things not already covered by the NHI fund. The DA is vehemently opposed to restricting the role of medical schemes in this way.
A compromise option has emerged in recent months, first through the Hospital Association of South Africa and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), and more recently through a large coalition of healthcare worker groups under the banner of the Universal Healthcare Access Coalition (UHAC).
Broadly speaking, the compromise option is to make medical scheme membership mandatory for people earning above a certain threshold and then to have something like NHI for the rest. This is actually the type of system SA was slowly heading towards until the tide turned at the ANC's Polokwane conference in 2007.
The argument for a system like this is that the burden on the state will be reduced since millions more people will become members of medical schemes and thus shift pressure away from public sector facilities.
2. How will health-related changes in the US cascade around the world?
The contribution of the US government to healthcare around the world is massive. The US has contributed more funds to the World Health Organisation (WHO) than any other country.
Through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), the US supports HIV and related programmes in many countries, including SA. Much medical research around the world, including in SA, is funded by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). For many around the world, approval by the US Food and Drug Administration remains a trusted sign that a new medicine or vaccine is safe and effective.
Though much is still uncertain regarding how things will play out under the second Trump administration, early indications are that to some extent, all of the above are at risk.
Should they come, large cuts to PEPFAR funding will be a significant setback for SA’s HIV response – the impact in countries that rely more heavily on donor funding could be catastrophic. A return of the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits the use of US funding on abortion or the “promotion” of abortion, seems inevitable.
Cuts to NIH funding and a proposed move away from funding infectious disease research would be bad news for many researchers in SA – it could also mean that the brakes are put on hold for research looking for an HIV cure and new TB treatments and vaccines. A weakened WHO will hit developing countries the hardest, given that they are most dependent on WHO support and guidelines.
But maybe even more concerning is the potential impact around the world of evidence-based medicine being rejected at the highest levels of the US government. As we know from the years of state-sponsored Aids denialism under former president Thabo Mbeki, the cost of medical science being rejected in the corridors of power are likely to be counted in lives lost.
3. How many more people will have access to the latest HIV prevention products?
The biggest HIV story of 2024 was that an HIV prevention injection that provides six months of protection per shot was found to be highly effective in two pivotal studies. Lenacapavir, the antiretroviral in the jab, was named as the “breakthrough of the year” by the journal Science.
Aids/TB research in danger after US regime change
Another tumultuous year for healthcare in SA
The question now is when the lenacapavir injection will be registered for use in SA – we expect it to happen this year – and then when it will become available to the people who most need it.
Another injection, one that contains the ARV cabotegravir and that provides two months of protection per shot, has already been registered for use in SA, though it is only available to a relatively small number of people participating in operational research studies.
4. Will we finally see real leadership on the problem of healthcare worker shortages?
One of the biggest problems in SA's public healthcare system is that we don’t have enough healthcare workers. The problem is not that we aren’t training enough healthcare workers, though there are problems there too, but that we aren’t absorbing enough of those who we do train into the system.
The main reason for this is that provincial health budgets have for some years been shrinking in real terms, this while workers have gotten pay rises that had not been budgeted for.
The issue has gotten some attention, most notably in the 2030 Human Resources for Health Strategy, but beyond that there has been little sign of a comprehensive solution emerging from the presidency, treasury or the health department.
