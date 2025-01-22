News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 22 January 2025 - 09:40

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape High Court.

