“Lifesaving South Africa extends prayers to the families of the missing males and assures that the authorities will do all in their power to search for them,” Sewduth said.
He emphasised the importance of swimming only at beaches with lifeguards on duty and within the designated red and yellow flagged zones.
“The red and yellow bathing flags are the most obvious sign that there are lifeguards on duty there. The lifeguards assess conditions on a stretch of beach and then place the red and yellow bathing beacons in the safest zone and constantly remind bathers to swim in that area as they can keep them under surveillance.
“On many stretches of beaches along the coastline hazardous rip currents occur. If no lifeguards are on duty, one should not swim there,” Sewduth said.
TimesLIVE
Teen drowns at KZN non-bathing beach
Image: 123RF/Jozef Jankola
A teenage boy drowned at a non-bathing beach at Umgababa, south of Durban, on Sunday.
Lifesaving South Africa expressed concern about the continued rise in drownings this summer.
The organisation’s president Dhaya Sewduth said Amanzimtoti main beach lifeguards received a call about a drowning in progress at Umgababa at midday.
“Upon arriving at the scene, it was reported a teenage boy had drowned at the beach at Umnini, Umgababa. The lifeguards searched the coastline for any sign of the victim and reports received indicated the search continued on Monday led by SAPS search and rescue.
Two minors drown in excavation hole
“Lifesaving SA also reported the drowning of another young male in November at a beach south of Umgababa at an unpatrolled beach,” he said.
A second report of a missing bather was received from Strand beach in Cape Town on Sunday.
“At about 3.10pm on Sunday, the family and friends of a 24-year-old male reported the man went under the water and did not surface. As soon as the lifeguards were notified they began a search for the missing male. They also notified the NSRI who launched rescue craft and began a search for the missing swimmer.
“Lifeguards and emergency rescue services personnel continued the search until 7pm with no sign of the missing man. The police water policing and diving services also attended the scene and will lead the ongoing search.
Search continues for missing man who went swimming on West Coast
“Lifesaving South Africa extends prayers to the families of the missing males and assures that the authorities will do all in their power to search for them,” Sewduth said.
He emphasised the importance of swimming only at beaches with lifeguards on duty and within the designated red and yellow flagged zones.
“The red and yellow bathing flags are the most obvious sign that there are lifeguards on duty there. The lifeguards assess conditions on a stretch of beach and then place the red and yellow bathing beacons in the safest zone and constantly remind bathers to swim in that area as they can keep them under surveillance.
“On many stretches of beaches along the coastline hazardous rip currents occur. If no lifeguards are on duty, one should not swim there,” Sewduth said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos