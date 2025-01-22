During an interview with TV channel Newzroom Afrika, deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa proposed that the alcohol tax levy be increased to combat high alcohol consumption.
This comes after transport minister Barbara Creecy recently revealed that more than 1,500 people died on South African roads during the festive season.
Creecy said 87% of crashes happened because of human behaviour, including hit-and-runs, jay-walking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speed, drunken driving and reckless overtaking.
She also revealed that more than 3,800 motorists were arrested for drunken driving.
POLL | Will alcohol price hike help reduce excessive drinking?
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
During an interview with TV channel Newzroom Afrika, deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa proposed that the alcohol tax levy be increased to combat high alcohol consumption.
This comes after transport minister Barbara Creecy recently revealed that more than 1,500 people died on South African roads during the festive season.
Creecy said 87% of crashes happened because of human behaviour, including hit-and-runs, jay-walking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speed, drunken driving and reckless overtaking.
She also revealed that more than 3,800 motorists were arrested for drunken driving.
Hlengwa said making the price of alcohol more pricey would help to mediate the problem.
“So if you hit the pocket, you make quite a significant stride towards ensuring that there is a second thought to how people conduct themselves and how they drink their alcohol and where they drink their alcohol,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Transport minister releases deaths, accident stats over festive season
Almost 300 arrests in Gauteng during festive season operations
TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos