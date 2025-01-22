'Marked increase' in food-related complaints by Capetonians

City of Cape Town officials have recorded a marked increase in food-related complaints by the public while more than 6,500 applications for registration have been received from spaza shop owners in the city.
In 2023 the public made 128 service requests (complaints) for food-related matters. In 2024 that number increased by 55% to 199, with notable increases in November and December — when food safety became a countrywide concern — compared with the previous year.
The city said on Wednesday most complaints related to dates of durability (what people perceive as expired foodstuff), unhygienic conditions at food premises and food quality concerns.
“The increase in complaints tracks with the increased publicity around food safety matters. It’s an indication of greater public awareness, though we are under no illusion that much work still needs to be done, among businesses but also consumers,” said community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross.
“For example, there is no such thing as expired food in South African law. It is critical that we develop an understanding of the regulations and how food labelling works to reduce the risk of misinformation and ultimately, food waste.”
Government instructed spaza shops in November to register so they could continue trading. Food handling businesses must obtain a Certificate of Acceptability (COA) to ensure they comply with national hygiene and food safety standards.
“Between November 15 and December 31 the city’s environmental health service received 6,510 COA applications from spaza shop owners — most of the applications came from Area east, that is Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Strand and surrounds,” said the city.
A total of 276 fines were issued between October and December by city authorities under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act and related legislation.
Expired foodstuff
There is no provision for expired food in South African labelling regulations. The regulations state food must have a date marking on the label.
Generally, these are:
- “best before”, mostly applying to shelf stable foods that do not need refrigeration (canned goods, rice, pasta, cereal, biscuits);
- “sell by”, the date by which it should leave the shop; and
- “use by”, the most critical, which generally applies to meat, dairy or perishable goods.
Perishables and cold chain goods should not be sold past the use-by dates.
TimesLIVE
'Marked increase' in food-related complaints by Capetonians
Image: City of Cape Town
City of Cape Town officials have recorded a marked increase in food-related complaints by the public while more than 6,500 applications for registration have been received from spaza shop owners in the city.
In 2023 the public made 128 service requests (complaints) for food-related matters. In 2024 that number increased by 55% to 199, with notable increases in November and December — when food safety became a countrywide concern — compared with the previous year.
The city said on Wednesday most complaints related to dates of durability (what people perceive as expired foodstuff), unhygienic conditions at food premises and food quality concerns.
“The increase in complaints tracks with the increased publicity around food safety matters. It’s an indication of greater public awareness, though we are under no illusion that much work still needs to be done, among businesses but also consumers,” said community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross.
“For example, there is no such thing as expired food in South African law. It is critical that we develop an understanding of the regulations and how food labelling works to reduce the risk of misinformation and ultimately, food waste.”
Government instructed spaza shops in November to register so they could continue trading. Food handling businesses must obtain a Certificate of Acceptability (COA) to ensure they comply with national hygiene and food safety standards.
“Between November 15 and December 31 the city’s environmental health service received 6,510 COA applications from spaza shop owners — most of the applications came from Area east, that is Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Strand and surrounds,” said the city.
A total of 276 fines were issued between October and December by city authorities under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act and related legislation.
Expired foodstuff
There is no provision for expired food in South African labelling regulations. The regulations state food must have a date marking on the label.
Generally, these are:
Perishables and cold chain goods should not be sold past the use-by dates.
TimesLIVE
Competition Commision orders retailers to price fresh produce on per 100g basis
Soweto residents against 36% electricity hike
Eskom’s proposed 44% tariff hike akin to 'taking food off our tables': Winde
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos