Man charged with violent murder of mother, 81, in Western Cape

By Kim Swartz - 22 January 2025 - 16:10
The man's mother succumbed to severe injuries in hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kinomasterskaya

A man has appeared in court on a charge of murder after his 81-year-old mother succumbed to severe injuries sustained during an alleged domestic quarrel in the Western Cape.

Andrew Bilson, 54, appeared in the Piketberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said police in the town, east of Saldanha Bay, responded to a domestic dispute complaint on Sunday.

“Upon arrival at a local hospital they found an 81-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries. As a result of the injuries the victim was transported to a provincial hospital in the City of Cape Town,” said Swartbooi.

“We can confirm the victim was declared deceased in hospital by medical personnel.”

Bilson allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on Monday.

“The motive for this attack is believed to be domestic-related,” said Swartbooi.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Bilson faced a charge of murder and would remain in custody.

“His case has been postponed to January 28 for further investigation and a bail application,” said Ntabazalila.

TimesLIVE

