Young woman and toddler killed in Diepsloot shack fire

Joburg EMS implores residents to take necessary precautions when using electrical appliances

By TImesLIVE - 21 January 2025 - 18:29
A toddler and a 26-year-old woman were killed in a shack fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A two-year-old baby and a 26-year-old woman perished in a Diepsloot shack fire incident on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), Xolile Khumalo, firefighters responded to a fire incident call from Diepsloot X1 at midnight on Tuesday morning.

She also said there was another fire incident in Honeydew informal settlement, where 11 shacks were gutted on Monday afternoon, just after 5pm.

“No injuries were sustained during this incident. The cause of both incidents is undetermined.

“EMS implores the residents of Johannesburg to take necessary precautions when using electrical appliances,” Khumalo said. 

She also cautioned residents to ensure that children are not left unattended.

