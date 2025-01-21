WE’RE HIRING | Editor: Business Day

Editor: Business Day

Reporting to: MD: News & Media

Position type: Permanent

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers. It owns iconic news titles including the Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald, Daily Dispatch, TimesLIVE. It also broadcasts on DStv via Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel and owns three film production and distribution assets – Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures.

Business Day is a multi-platform publication featuring all major national and international news, with a specific focus on the South African political economy. Business Day is looking for a talented, strategic and committed leader to create, oversee and take responsibility for the future of the brand as it seeks to strengthen and grow its digital, print and TV footprints into an unchallengeable South African market leader.

Responsibilities

Set the editorial direction, output expectations, and standards to drive BD’s growth strategy.

Lead and mentor Business Day, BusinessLive and BDTV’s team of journalists and editors.

Lead editorial and public engagements that drive relevant debate and position the brand as a thought leader.

Oversee and account for day-to-day production and operation of all BD platforms.

Ensure all editorial content adheres to Business Day’s high standards, deadlines and Arena Holdings publishing philosophy.

Work alongside senior editors to approve, edit, and manage stories to ensure accurate, engaging and impactful journalism.

Partner with Arena’s Research teams to amplify the publication’s research and thought leadership.

Lead the strategic planning and budgeting processes for the newsroom.

Network within the industry and raise the profile of Business Day’s content.

Responsible for conducting performance reviews and talent management.

In conjunction with Human Capital, manage training and mentoring of all employees within the publication to ensure retention of top talent.

Skills and Qualifications

Relevant Journalism or Business Degree essential.

At least 12 years’ experience in journalism, including 7 years’ editorial-management experience.

Proven experience of leadership in a newsroom.

Skills and Attributes

Excellent organisational skills.

Excellent research and English writing and editing skills.

Unimpeachable integrity.

Ability to work irregular hours.

Strong Leadership Skills.

Impeccable judgement.

Closing date as the 22 January 2025

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application POSITION: EDITOR IN CHIEF – BUSINESS DAY