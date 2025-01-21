“The illegal financial benefit obtained by the accused from the illegal coal mining and other offences in Mpumalanga allegedly amounts to at least R2bn,” Nyuswa explained.
Their arrest follows the raid on a farm in Carolina in 2023 in which 270 tons of illicit coal valued at R264m were seized together with heavy-duty mining machinery (yellow machines), equipment and motor vehicles (heavy-duty trucks, etc), as well as the washing plant machinery was valued at almost R2bn was confiscated.
“It was the largest seizure of its kind ever in South Africa,” Nyuswa said.
She said the assets were seized on the basis that it was, on reasonable grounds, believed to be, used as instrumentalities to commit various illegal large-scale coal mining and environmental offences.
"The illicit coal that was mined at the farm was taken to Droogvalley Barrel Plant (Droogvalley) in the Carolina area, where the coal was processed and “washed” to prepare it for sale to GNJ Mining’s coal clients," said Nyuswa.
She said the prosecutorial body remains committed to supporting the work of law enforcement agencies in rooting out criminality.
“Illegal mining activities, coupled with money laundering in SA, are a huge concern for the government, as also pronounced by the president who last year deployed the South African Defence Force to assist the SAPS in eradicating the illegal mining activities and syndicates.
“The NPA is committed to assisting the SAPS, the South African government, and governments of foreign jurisdictions to eradicate this scourge of illegal mining and money laundering activities,” Nyuswa added.
SowetanLIVE
Unit seizes R52.5m linked to illegal coal mining
Couple bust for illicit operations in Mpumalanga, money in Namibian banks
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and Namibian authorities have seized R52.5m linked to illegal coal mining operations in Mpumalanga.
The money was held in eight bank accounts in the neighbouring country Namibia. The accounts belong to businessman Jacobus Hosea Jordaan and his wife Elza Jordaan.
The seizure was in collaboration with the South African Financial Intelligence Centre (SA-FIC), the Namibian Financial Intelligence Centre (Nam-FIC) and the Namibian Prosecutor-General (Nam PG) office.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the money is allegedly linked to intentions to commit or proceeds from “massive alleged illegal coal mining” in the province’s Carolina area.
She said SA-FIC obtained a Namibian FIC temporary freeze on the funds of the couple on December 2.
On December 30 the Nam PG’s office managed to obtain a Preservation of Property order in the Namibian High Court, Windhoek in respect of R50,205,872.
Nyuswa said this was on the basis that the money represents the proceeds of, and/or was used as instrumentalities, to commit massive illegal coal mining and other offences, including money laundering in the Carolina area.
Nyuswa added that last week, a second preservation of property order was granted to the value of R2,285,500 in the Namibian High Court “in respect of two further Namibian bank accounts in the name of Reinet Binneman," the sister of Elza Jordaan.
“Jacobus Jordaan, owner of GNJ Mining, and his wife Elza Jordaan, are among the main accused in the Carolina illegal coal mining case that was transferred to the Mbombela High Court on 6 December 2024 to November 2025 for trial.
“The illegal financial benefit obtained by the accused from the illegal coal mining and other offences in Mpumalanga allegedly amounts to at least R2bn,” Nyuswa explained.
Their arrest follows the raid on a farm in Carolina in 2023 in which 270 tons of illicit coal valued at R264m were seized together with heavy-duty mining machinery (yellow machines), equipment and motor vehicles (heavy-duty trucks, etc), as well as the washing plant machinery was valued at almost R2bn was confiscated.
“It was the largest seizure of its kind ever in South Africa,” Nyuswa said.
She said the assets were seized on the basis that it was, on reasonable grounds, believed to be, used as instrumentalities to commit various illegal large-scale coal mining and environmental offences.
"The illicit coal that was mined at the farm was taken to Droogvalley Barrel Plant (Droogvalley) in the Carolina area, where the coal was processed and “washed” to prepare it for sale to GNJ Mining’s coal clients," said Nyuswa.
She said the prosecutorial body remains committed to supporting the work of law enforcement agencies in rooting out criminality.
“Illegal mining activities, coupled with money laundering in SA, are a huge concern for the government, as also pronounced by the president who last year deployed the South African Defence Force to assist the SAPS in eradicating the illegal mining activities and syndicates.
“The NPA is committed to assisting the SAPS, the South African government, and governments of foreign jurisdictions to eradicate this scourge of illegal mining and money laundering activities,” Nyuswa added.
SowetanLIVE
Illegal mining kingpin and co-accused to appear in court for pre-trial
Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud
AFU, SIU and Hawks freeze assets, properties worth R52.6m of corrupt officials
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos