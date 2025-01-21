The school emphasised the move is in direct response to research regarding the influence of screen time on adolescent health.
“After careful consideration and in response to ongoing research around the impact of devices on adolescent development, St Mary's School has made the decision to become a cellphone-free campus during the academic school day,” the letter said.
The school outlined clear implementation procedures, stating pupils must either leave their phones and smart watches at home or lock them away on arrival.
The school has invested in cellphone-specific lockers, ensuring each pupil will have a designated space to secure their devices until the end of the school day.
The decision comes after the results of the Challenge Success survey conducted earlier in the year with pupils from grade 4 to grade 12.
“The key aim arising from the survey is the need to reduce anxiety and stress while improving our girls' time management skills and fostering healthier habits,” said the school.
While acknowledging the many benefits of technology, the school highlighted the negative effects of excessive screen time.
St Mary’s School Waverley introduces no cellphone policy during school hours
Image: Supplied
St Mary's School Waverley has sparked conversations across social media after a letter was sent to senior school parents and guardians about introducing a no cellphone policy.
The school said the decision aims to address growing concerns about the impact of technology on adolescent development.
“As we continue to prioritise the wellbeing of our girls, I would like to inform you of an important change that will be implemented from the beginning of the 2025 academic year.”
St Mary's said the shift to a cellphone-free campus during academic hours comes after careful deliberation and is rooted in the school’s commitment to fostering a healthy environment for students.
While the school’s decision has been welcomed by many, it has also sparked debate within the community and across social media platforms.
Paseka Pharumele posted on X: “I fully support this. I wouldn't mind if this was implemented at work too. I have become addicted to my phone and the socials and this has resulted in me being less productive and at times less focused.”
Tyrone Prins said: “Cellphones shouldn't be allowed at school. For what purpose must a child have a cellphone at school? All cellphone numbers of parents should be in the child's portfolio.”
“Technology offers many benefits. However, research has shown excessive screen time, particularly social media and messaging apps, contributes to heightened anxiety, disrupted attention spans and reduced face-to-face social skills,” the school said.
Drawing on research from social psychologist Jonathan Haidt and others, the letter also pointed to the detrimental impact of constant connectivity on adolescent mental health.
Haidt’s studies argue the pressure to be perpetually “on” can have serious consequences for the wellbeing of young people, particularly in the context of social media use.
The school said: “We are aware of the increasing role devices play in the lives of our pupils, but our primary concern is their mental health.”
TimesLIVE
