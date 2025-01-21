A 33-year-old man will appear in court soon on charges related to the possession of stolen vehicles and car parts after being arrested in a police swoop at Kraaifontein in Cape Town.
Police made the bust during an intelligence-driven operation in the Covid informal settlement on Monday.
“The members gathered information about a possible storage facility for stolen and hijacked motor vehicles. The information was acted on and led the team to a location in the Covid informal settlement where they inspected vehicles found at the premises,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
“They confiscated a Toyota Hilux LDV reported stolen in Muizenberg and a Nissan double cab reported stolen in Kleinvlei. The persistence of the police members led them to another shack, used as a storage facility, where they found vehicle parts for a Toyota Yaris and a VW Polo.”
The vehicles were confiscated together with vehicle registration documents.
The suspect will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court once charged.
TimesLIVE
Police swoop on ‘storage facility for stolen and hijacked vehicles’ in Cape Town
Image: SAPS
A 33-year-old man will appear in court soon on charges related to the possession of stolen vehicles and car parts after being arrested in a police swoop at Kraaifontein in Cape Town.
Police made the bust during an intelligence-driven operation in the Covid informal settlement on Monday.
“The members gathered information about a possible storage facility for stolen and hijacked motor vehicles. The information was acted on and led the team to a location in the Covid informal settlement where they inspected vehicles found at the premises,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
“They confiscated a Toyota Hilux LDV reported stolen in Muizenberg and a Nissan double cab reported stolen in Kleinvlei. The persistence of the police members led them to another shack, used as a storage facility, where they found vehicle parts for a Toyota Yaris and a VW Polo.”
The vehicles were confiscated together with vehicle registration documents.
The suspect will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court once charged.
TimesLIVE
80 undocumented foreigners nabbed, seven stolen vehicles recovered in Marabastad
Tracker index shows where and when you're most likely to be hijacked in SA
Cato Manor cop found with more than 100 stolen bank cards appears in court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos