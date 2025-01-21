News

Police swoop on ‘storage facility for stolen and hijacked vehicles’ in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 21 January 2025 - 12:30
One of the vehicles seized during the raid on an alleged chop-shop at an informal settlement in Cape Town.
A 33-year-old man will appear in court soon on charges related to the possession of stolen vehicles and car parts after being arrested in a police swoop at Kraaifontein in Cape Town.

Police made the bust during an intelligence-driven operation in the Covid informal settlement on Monday.

“The members gathered information about a possible storage facility for stolen and hijacked motor vehicles. The information was acted on and led the team to a location in the Covid informal settlement where they inspected vehicles found at the premises,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

“They confiscated a Toyota Hilux LDV reported stolen in Muizenberg and a Nissan double cab reported stolen in Kleinvlei. The persistence of the police members led them to another shack, used as a storage facility, where they found vehicle parts for a Toyota Yaris and a VW Polo.”

The vehicles were confiscated together with vehicle registration documents.

The suspect will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court once charged.

