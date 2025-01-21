Group executive for generation Bheki Nxumalo credited the 40,000 employees committed to serving the country. “Our sights are now firmly focused on delivering one year without load-shedding at midnight on March 26 2025," he said.
“These 300 days without load-shedding have been characterised by a significant reduction in unplanned outages, which have long been one of the biggest challenges, a notable improvement in the energy availability factor of approximately 7%, and savings in diesel expenditure of R16.42bn.”
Group CEO Dan Marokane said the ongoing delivery of the action plan boosted business confidence with credit rating agencies.
“This has boosted business confidence, with banks stating Eskom’s performance recovery was a key contributor towards positive sentiments as far as South Africa’s GDP growth prospects of up to 2% are concerned."
Marokane said public sentiment was shifting. “Business leaders who once had to invest precious capex in self-generation have enquired whether they should revert to investing in Eskom for their power needs. The savings we are making in diesel spend are invested in the business to drive efficiencies further and place Eskom on a path to profitability and long-term operational and financial sustainability," he said.
SowetanLIVE
Perpetual power: Eskom celebrates 300 days of no loadshedding
Image: Freddy Mavunda
On Tuesday Eskom celebrated 300 days without loadshedding, a feat they attributed to delivering energy security and inclusive socio-economic growth.
The entity's group executives said this milestone was the result of the Generation Recovery Plan implemented in March 2023.
