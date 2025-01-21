News

Number of Pienaar tavern gun victims rises to nine

21 January 2025 - 18:29
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

One of the people who were taken to hospital after they were mowed down by gunmen at a tavern in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, has died, bringing to nine the number of those who died in the shooting on January 11.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the 33-year-old man died on Monday. Only one person has now survived the mass shooting.

Bongani Nkosi and Mduduzi "Khehla" Lubisi appeared at the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Tuesday,   where they provisionally withdrew their bail application. 

They now face nine counts of murder.

"Another charge of murder was added against them after the ninth male victim reportedly passed away in hospital last night [Monday]. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown at this stage, and circumstances surrounding this incident is still under investigation," Ndubane said.

SowetanLIVE

