Monumental discovery: MeerKAT, UCT uncover mysteries of the universe

The ground-breaking study, published on Monday in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, features contributions from researchers and scientists worldwide.
According to Kathleen Charlton, a UCT Master’s student and lead author of the study, giant radio galaxies (GRGs) are extraordinary cosmic phenomena – massive galaxies emitting plasma jets millions of light-years across intergalactic space, powered by supermassive black holes at their centres.
While previously considered rare, a surge of GRG discoveries has been made possible by cutting-edge telescopes like MeerKAT, transforming the understanding of these cosmic behemoths, she said.
“The number of GRG discoveries has absolutely exploded in the past five years, thanks to powerful new telescopes like MeerKAT. Research into GRGs is developing so rapidly that it’s becoming hard to keep up. It’s incredibly exciting," Charlton said.
The name Inkathazo, meaning “trouble” in isiZulu and isiXhosa and Charlton said it was chosen because the galaxy’s features have posed challenges for researchers attempting to understand its peculiar physics.
She said the discovery of Inkathazo was particularly significant as it has revealed an unusual giant radio galaxy with plasma jets extending 3.3 million light-years, more than 32 times the size of the Milky Way. “It doesn’t have the same characteristics as many other giant radio galaxies. For example, the plasma jets have an unusual shape. Rather than extending straight across from end-to-end, one of the jets is bent." said Charlton.
Dr Jacinta Delhaize, a researcher at UCT and part of the team who led the 2021 publication, emphasised the importance of MeerKAT in these discoveries "The fact that we unveiled three GRGs by pointing MeerKAT at a single patch of sky goes to show that there is likely a huge treasure trove of undiscovered GRGs in the southern sky,” she said.
MeerKAT is operated by the SA Radio Astronomy Observatory and, as a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), it offers unmatched sensitivity and resolution, making it a key player in uncovering cosmic mysteries like Inkathazo.
“We’re entering an exciting era of radio astronomy. While MeerKAT has taken us further than ever before, the SKA will allow us to push these boundaries even further and hopefully solve some of the mysteries surrounding enigmatic objects like giant radio galaxies," said Delhaize.
SowetanLIVE
Monumental discovery: MeerKAT, UCT uncover mysteries of the universe
While previously considered rare, a surge of giant radio galaxies discoveries has been made possible by cutting-edge telescopes like SA's MeerKAT,
Image: © SARAO
