Illegal miner killed in a shootout with cops

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 21 January 2025 - 12:10
Apprehended illegal miners.
Image: Supplied/EMPD

A suspected illegal miner was shot dead during a shootout with police in Germiston in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers were conducting an illegal mining operation at 4.30am at Marathon informal settlement. An officer was confronted by a group of males who opened fire using a rifle and 9mm revolver firearms, police said in a statement. 

“The officer tactically responded and a shootout ensued which led to one suspect being fatally wounded. The suspect was declared dead on [the] scene and another suspect was wounded during the shootout and taken to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital by Gauteng emergency services,” the statement by EMPD read.

Another suspect who had a rifle fled the scene while four others were apprehended and detained at Primrose SAPS. Unlicensed firearms were seized from the scene.

This is a developing story.

