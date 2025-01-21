Gauteng police are looking for gunmen who shot and killed a witness outside court on Tuesday morning.
The man was supposed to testify in an Eldorado Park murder trial was that set to start today.
Police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 27-year-old man was standing outside the Lenasia Magistrate Court when he was shot .
Hunt for gunmen after witness was shot dead outside court
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gauteng police are looking for gunmen who shot and killed a witness outside court on Tuesday morning.
The man was supposed to testify in an Eldorado Park murder trial was that set to start today.
Police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 27-year-old man was standing outside the Lenasia Magistrate Court when he was shot .
“It is reported that the deceased was standing outside the court when he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot him, without saying a word. He was declared dead on the scene,” he said.
Masondo said the police were appealing to anyone who might have information to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600-10111.
SowetanLIVE
Neighbourhood watch patroller shot dead
Illegal miner killed in a shootout with cops
Fourth suspect linked to Free State cops' murders arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos