Hunt for gunmen after witness was shot dead outside court

21 January 2025 - 14:40
Koena Mashale Journalist
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Lenasia Magistrate's court.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Gauteng police are looking for gunmen who shot and killed a witness outside court on Tuesday morning.

The man was supposed to testify in an Eldorado Park murder trial was that set to start today.

Police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 27-year-old man was standing outside the Lenasia Magistrate Court when he was shot .

“It is reported that the deceased was standing outside the court when he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot him, without saying a word. He was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

Masondo said the police were appealing to anyone who might have information to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600-10111. 

SowetanLIVE

