News

Fourth suspect linked to Free State cops' murders arrested

21 January 2025 - 09:00
The 29-year-old is expected to appear before Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old is expected to appear before Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Wednesday. 
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the two police officers Const Sipho Mohapi and Const Gedione Motloung, who were shot and killed while responding to a house robbery early this month.

Both officials from Namahadi, Free State, were fatally shot on January 4.

The fourth suspect, a 29-year-old man, was traced and apprehended in Mangaung village on Monday.

He was found in possession of one silver and black Taurus pistol, one pistol magazine with two live ammunition, one brown balaclava and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone,
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale

“He was found in possession of one silver and black Taurus pistol, one pistol magazine with two live ammunition, one brown balaclava and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

The other three suspects involved in the same matter, Marasane Kabelo Anmony, 27, who was arrested last Thursday in Makgalaneng village and appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Friday, is facing charges of murder and robbery.

The case against him was postponed to Friday to join his Lesotho co-accused, Pakiso Lethako, 32, who was arrested last Wednesday for bail application. The third suspect, Lakaje Piet Thetha, 53, first appeared in the same court on Monday.

The 29-year-old is expected to appear before Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

SowetanLIVE

Hunt on for killers of North West police sergeant

North West police have launched an investigation into the murder of a policewoman who was shot and killed in her private car while on her way to work.
News
5 days ago

Five arrested over assassination of cop from vehicle identification unit

Mpumalanga police have made five arrests in connection with the murder of the commander of the vehicle identification unit in Ermelo a day ago.
News
3 days ago

18 in court for taxi shooting that left one dead, seven wounded in Nyanga

Eighteen suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court on Thursday after a taxi security guard was killed and seven people were ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Compliments bo babes! 🌟