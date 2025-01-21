“He was found in possession of one silver and black Taurus pistol, one pistol magazine with two live ammunition, one brown balaclava and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
The other three suspects involved in the same matter, Marasane Kabelo Anmony, 27, who was arrested last Thursday in Makgalaneng village and appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Friday, is facing charges of murder and robbery.
The case against him was postponed to Friday to join his Lesotho co-accused, Pakiso Lethako, 32, who was arrested last Wednesday for bail application. The third suspect, Lakaje Piet Thetha, 53, first appeared in the same court on Monday.
The 29-year-old is expected to appear before Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
Fourth suspect linked to Free State cops' murders arrested
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the two police officers Const Sipho Mohapi and Const Gedione Motloung, who were shot and killed while responding to a house robbery early this month.
Both officials from Namahadi, Free State, were fatally shot on January 4.
The fourth suspect, a 29-year-old man, was traced and apprehended in Mangaung village on Monday.
“He was found in possession of one silver and black Taurus pistol, one pistol magazine with two live ammunition, one brown balaclava and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
The other three suspects involved in the same matter, Marasane Kabelo Anmony, 27, who was arrested last Thursday in Makgalaneng village and appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Friday, is facing charges of murder and robbery.
The case against him was postponed to Friday to join his Lesotho co-accused, Pakiso Lethako, 32, who was arrested last Wednesday for bail application. The third suspect, Lakaje Piet Thetha, 53, first appeared in the same court on Monday.
The 29-year-old is expected to appear before Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
Hunt on for killers of North West police sergeant
Five arrested over assassination of cop from vehicle identification unit
18 in court for taxi shooting that left one dead, seven wounded in Nyanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos