Fate of 'white elephant' Ulundi legislature to be decided by KZN government
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
KwaZulu-Natal public works MEC Martin Meyer wants the provincial government to come up with ways to deal with the abandoned Ulundi legislative building in the north of the province.
The old legislature building is owned by public works and was previously the seat of the KwaZulu government. It became a white elephant after the 2004 elections when the ANC ousted the IFP in the province.
The IFP previously campaigned for the legislature to be moved from Pietermaritzburg to Ulundi.
“I understand the matter is politically and culturally sensitive. It not for us alone to decide,” Meyer told a media briefing on Tuesday.
He said they are compiling a report on the options for the facilities.
The four parties in the provincial government of unity should collectively come up with a way forward for the building built in 1983.
An attempt by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to establish its headquarters in Ulundi last year was thwarted when premier Thami Ntuli blocked the move.
Before the May 29 elections, some IFP leaders proposed moving the provincial government and legislature back to Ulundi if the party won the province.
“One thing I feel strongly about is how the issue of the building had been kicked out of the way for the past two decades with the hope it will disappear. That time is gone. We have to come up with a plan and a solution with our executive colleagues,” said Meyer.
“Hopefully it will go to [the executive] soon. We are looking at four or five options.”
Meyer also shared details on work his department had done in the past months, including implementation of recommendations from 10 forensic investigations conducted by the office of the premier. This had resulted in 35 disciplinary actions, including written warnings and suspensions without pay.
“Four disciplinary matters are ongoing and six forensic investigations are under way with the final reports pending.
“As a department we cannot turn a blind eye if we want to make this department work for the people of KZN and turn the province into a big construction site,” said Meyer.
With the department in a tight financial spot, worsened by a deficit peaking at R9bn, it had to cut unnecessary and wasteful expenditure. This included the revision of the cellphone and data usage policy.
Previous monthly expenditure exceeded R670,000 — of which R192,000 constituted irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
“This included multiple contracts allocated to single individuals, contracts exceeding policy limits and extended contracts durations. This includes contracts spanning 36 to 48 months instead of the standard 24 months. These irregularities made costs management impractical,” said Meyer.
The department had also cut down on travel costs, he said.
“I don’t travel with an entourage of six or eight people in my duties around the province. I don’t stay in hotels unless it's necessary.”
