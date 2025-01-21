A former Hawks captain who came under scrutiny for her investigation of cash-in-transit (CIT) crimes is facing charges of corruption, theft and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the 53-year-old, who had worked as an investigator at the West Rand serious organised crime investigation team, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. She was warned to reappear on January 28 for the appointment of legal representation.
A court summons was served on her late last month in connection with cases lodged at the Honeydew and Krugersdorp police stations.
Mogale said she was investigating a 2020 case involving suspects in CIT heists. Several exhibits, including laptops, tablets, a wallet and R30,000 in cash, which were booked out by her, “are unaccounted for”.
In a separate case from 2023, suspects were detained for possession of stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms at Naledi police station. The captain, as the investigating officer, is accused of allegedly misleading one of the suspects into a romantic relationship to extract information from him. She allegedly received R10,000 which was deposited into her father's bank account.
“She claimed this was an effort to gather intelligence on CIT heists.”
After being questioned by her commander, she handed over the R10,000, which was secured, Mogale said, adding she had since resigned from the service.
She is also alleged to have provided information to an accused in a criminal case and to have promised him assistance with a bail bid.
TimesLIVE
Ex policewoman who investigated CIT crime arrested for alleged corruption
Image: SAPS
A former Hawks captain who came under scrutiny for her investigation of cash-in-transit (CIT) crimes is facing charges of corruption, theft and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the 53-year-old, who had worked as an investigator at the West Rand serious organised crime investigation team, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. She was warned to reappear on January 28 for the appointment of legal representation.
A court summons was served on her late last month in connection with cases lodged at the Honeydew and Krugersdorp police stations.
Mogale said she was investigating a 2020 case involving suspects in CIT heists. Several exhibits, including laptops, tablets, a wallet and R30,000 in cash, which were booked out by her, “are unaccounted for”.
In a separate case from 2023, suspects were detained for possession of stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms at Naledi police station. The captain, as the investigating officer, is accused of allegedly misleading one of the suspects into a romantic relationship to extract information from him. She allegedly received R10,000 which was deposited into her father's bank account.
“She claimed this was an effort to gather intelligence on CIT heists.”
After being questioned by her commander, she handed over the R10,000, which was secured, Mogale said, adding she had since resigned from the service.
She is also alleged to have provided information to an accused in a criminal case and to have promised him assistance with a bail bid.
TimesLIVE
Eight years for former cop who took bribe to ensure investigation 'is concluded properly'
Alleged cop killer arrested for murder, hijacking and armed robbery
Why did policeman shoot my mother?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos