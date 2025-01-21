Ex-Hawks captain accused of corruption, theft

A former Hawks captain has been accused of a litany of offences that include starting a relationship with a suspect with the sole purpose of extracting information from him as well as exhibits that went missing after a cash-in-transit heist.
Susanna Jacoba Muller, who was an investigator at the West Rand Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng, appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
She faces charges of corruption, theft and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Lt-Col Katlego Mogale, Muller was served with a court summons December 24 at Randfontein.
She said the summons pertained to two criminal cases registered at the Honeydew and Krugersdorp police stations in May 2023 and October 2024, respectively.
“While investigating National Priority Violent Crimes, Muller was responsible for a 2020 case involving suspects in cash-in-transit heists. Several exhibits, including laptops, tablets, a wallet and R30,000 in cash, which were booked out by Muller, are currently unaccounted for. Consequently, a case docket for theft and obstruction of justice was registered.
“In a separate case from 2023, suspects were detained for possessing stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms at Naledi police station. Muller, the investigating officer, allegedly misled a suspect, Oupa Moleleki, into a romantic relationship to extract information and received R10,000, which was deposited into her father's bank account. She said this was an effort to gather intelligence on cash-in-transit heists. After these findings, a case docket for corruption and obstruction of justice was registered at Krugersdorp.
“Muller confirmed these allegations to her commander and handed over the R10,000, which was secured. “Further evidence revealed that Muller provided information to an accused in a criminal case and promised assistance with bail. After all these allegations, Muller resigned from the SAPS,” said Mogale.
Additional charges of money laundering and corruption are under consideration by the National Prosecuting Authority, she said.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the developments in the case and issued a stern warning to all members of the service. Lebeya also emphasised that the Hawks has zero tolerance for corruption and criminal behaviour within its ranks.
“We will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who betray the trust placed in them by the public,” Lebeya stated.
“Corruption undermines the rule of law and the very foundations of our justice system. It erodes public trust and compromises the safety and security of our communities.
“The Hawks is committed to rooting out corruption and holding accountable any individuals, regardless of rank or position, who engage in such unlawful activities. I urge all members of the SAPS to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Any member found to be involved in corrupt practices will face the full force of the law.”
Muller is expected back in court on January 28 for the appointment of legal representation.
