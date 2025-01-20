Litaba Jonas bought an OnAirTV decoder last year and was shocked to learn that it uses the internet to play and immediately cancelled his subscription, but the service provider continued to debit his bank account for the next three months.
"They said they would collect their decoder but they haven't and then they said as long as the decoder is in my possession, they will continue to charge me. I'm frustrated. I have not even connected this thing and yet I'm being charged R98 every month for it," said Jonas.
He said a tele-sales agent sold the subscription to him in September last year and forgot to tell him that he would need the internet to use it.
"He said I must forget about the DStv decoder as their product was cheaper with the same amount of channels as DStv," Jonas.
He then contacted DStv to verify this information which turned out not to be true. "I contacted OnAirTV and they conceded that their agent had misinformed me. I then asked them to cancel my subscription immediately."
We help consumer out of sour decoder deal
Sowetan Consumer contacted OnAirTV on Friday for comment via their WhatsApp line. They said they could not release their customer's information to a third party as that would be against the Protection of Personal Information Act.
"Please be advised that we can only return calls to the customer if they specifically request us to do so; we cannot accommodate requests from third parties... Please advise the customer to contact us via WhatsApp, and we will be able to provide them with the necessary feedback," said the company in their response to Sowetan Consumer.
On its website, the company claims to be a leading premium reseller of DStv decoders.
Jonas confirmed that the company reached out to him on Sunday, requesting his address to collect the decoder.
