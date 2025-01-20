News

WATCH LIVE | King Misuzulu wedding court case

By TimesLIVE - 20 January 2025 - 09:50

Courtesy of SABC News

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, hears the matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu.

The queen filed an application for an urgent interdict to stop the wedding of the King to Nomzamo Myeni.

Trouble in the Zulu royal household as wedding called off and king's right-hand man axed

Beleaguered Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini "called off" his traditional wedding next week to his third wife Nomzamo Myeni and axed his right-hand ...
News
1 day ago

The wedding is on says Zulu queen-to-be, amid a royal family meeting scheduled for Monday

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's third queen-to-be Nomzamo Myeni has quashed media reports her planned wedding with the monarch has been cancelled.
News
15 hours ago

Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman

AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela has filed an application to interdict the marriage of her husband King Misuzulu to another woman.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Compliments bo babes! 🌟
All it's gonna take is a little bit of balance. You've got this! 💪🔥 #TryJanuary