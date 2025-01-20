Courtesy of SABC News
The High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, hears the matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu.
The queen filed an application for an urgent interdict to stop the wedding of the King to Nomzamo Myeni.
WATCH LIVE | King Misuzulu wedding court case
