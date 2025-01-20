News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against EC judge Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 20 January 2025 - 09:26

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is hearing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court on Monday.

The panel previously heard Mbenenge had allegedly twice sent messages, later deleted, after judges secretary Andiswa Mengo told him she did not want to be intimate with him.

Mbenenge has denied the interactions were non-consensual, but his version is yet to be heard by the tribunal.

TimesLIVE

Judge president accused of sexual harassment an avid choralist and music producer

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, who is accused of sexual harassment, was a dedicated churchgoer, a God-fearing man and a choralist who ...
News
1 day ago

OPINION | Mbenenge's case is an opportunity to reaffirm the judiciary’s commitment to ethical conduct, accountability

Sexual harassment within hierarchical institutions, particularly one as steeped in authority as the judiciary, often leaves victims grappling with an ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Know about sexual harassment

The topic of sexual harassment has been brought into sharp focus recently, following the start of the judicial inquiry into Eastern Cape Judge ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Compliments bo babes! 🌟
All it's gonna take is a little bit of balance. You've got this! 💪🔥 #TryJanuary