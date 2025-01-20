News

Transport minister releases deaths, accident stats over festive season

20 January 2025 - 14:35
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Transport minister Barbara Creecy.
Transport minister Barbara Creecy.
Image: Supplied

At least 1,502 people died on SA roads during the festive season, said transport minister Barbara Creecy on Monday.

The department recorded 1,234 crashes while 711,184 fines were issued for various traffic offences across the country. 

The number of people who died on our roads this festive season has increased because people continued to behave badly. In spite of our pleas and warnings, and notwithstanding our efforts to clamp down on irresponsible and reckless behaviour, it is clear that many road users – both drivers and pedestrians – continue to act without regard for the lives of others
Barbara Creecy

Creecy explained that the number of fatalities represents a year-on-year increase of 5.3% (70 more deaths) compared to the 2023/24 festive season, with a 4.2% (50) increase in the number of crashes.

She said the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State recorded increases of 70, 54 and 21 fatalities respectively as compared to 2023/24. While Gauteng, Western Cape and Mpumalanga recorded decreases of 76, 23 and 15 fatalities respectively.

Other provinces that demonstrated increases in the number of fatalities in the 2024/25 festive season compared to 2023/24 are Northern Cape Limpopo and North West. 

Furthermore, pedestrian fatalities remain a huge concern, with 41% of all road fatalities being pedestrians.

Creecy said 87% of crashes happened because of human behaviour, including hit-and-runs, jay-walking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speed, drunken driving, reckless overtaking. 

"The number of people who died on our roads this festive season has increased because people continued to behave badly. In spite of our pleas and warnings, and notwithstanding our efforts to clamp down on irresponsible and reckless behaviour, it is clear that many road users – both drivers and pedestrians – continue to act without regard for the lives of others," said Creecy.

She added that 23,607 fines were issued to drivers who failed to wear seatbelts, while another 16,925 motorists were fined for using cellphones while driving.

"To clamp down on drunken driving, speeding and other moving violations, our officers arrested more than 9,550 motorists, with 3,840 individuals arrested for drunken driving," she said. 

SowetanLIVE

More than 500 arrested for murder and attempted murder in KZN in December

Police arrested more than 15,000 people for various crimes in the province during the festive season
News
2 weeks ago

Almost 300 arrests in Gauteng during festive season operations

Gauteng police have arrested 293 suspects during the safer festive season operations for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault and house ...
News
2 weeks ago

More than 800 motorists arrested for DUI, excessive speeding in Joburg over festive season

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department arrested more than 800 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and excessive speeding ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Compliments bo babes! 🌟