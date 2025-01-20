News

Stolen ID used to scam lodging seekers

20 January 2025 - 07:00
Elijah Konyani, 48, said his ID was stolen when he tried to rent an apartment in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, that was advertised on Facebook last year.
Image: Supplied

A Joburg man whose stolen identity has been used to scam desperate accommodation seekers says he now lives in fear.

“I contacted the guy [advertiser] and he wanted me to pay R1,500 but I told him that I could not pay for a place that I have not viewed, that is when he asked for a picture of my ID so that he could talk to security to give me access to the complex,” he said.

“When I got to the place I was told that I am not the first guy to come for a viewing under the instruction of a person they do not even know,” he explained.

“All I want is to have my ID back and the imposter arrested. I'm scared that people will react to what they see on social media and attack me,” Konyani said.

On Friday, Konyani filed an affidavit with the police stating he has no ties to any accommodation business. The affidavit was confirmed by Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

“The complainant reported that his ID copy is being used to scam people on social media. He has been advised to conduct an ITC credit bureau to check his name,” said Nevhuhulwi.

