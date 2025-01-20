‘SA could benefit from Trump’s TikTok ban’

As Donald Trump was inaugurated on Monday, there are concerns over the ban of the social media app TikTok in the US and its indirect effect on other nations. Software engineer Gaoretelelwe Molebalwa compares the ban to that of Huawei in 2019, in which the two share a common factor – the accusation of spying.
Sowetan: How is the TikTok ban similar to the Huawei ban in 2019?
Molebalwa: TikTok was given an ultimatum to have the Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to give its shareholding to prevent the ban. The ban is thus more political than a tech issue; having said that, it does impact tech and how other nations consume tech.
Sowetan: How likely is it that the TikTok ban in the US could lead to its removal from the App Store and Google Play in other countries, including SA?
Molebalwa: The ban does not rally American tech companies to ban the app as it was in the 2019 Huawei ban. However, given that the president who banned Huawei is taking office on Monday, should he embrace the ban, it is highly likely that history will repeat itself. My take is that it is a 50/50 chance now that Trump seems to be softer and is considering extending the effectiveness of the ban.
Sowetan: What are the potential indirect effects of the US TikTok ban on users and content creators in SA?
Molebalwa: If the ban does not extend to us in South Africa, this may be a blessing for content creators as this means less competition for them, and at the same time a disadvantage due to reduced audience which I think will be more painful than the benefit of less competition, because America is big on TikTok (170 million-plus subscribers).
Sowetan: What steps can SA TikTok users take to safeguard their accounts and data amidst these developments?
Molebalwa: Remember, the data we generate we do not own. Owning data when we do not own the infrastructure is somehow farfetched. That is why in 2021 our government proposed a new data policy, the draft national policy on data and cloud, which may see the government legally owning the data generated locally though it will be impossible for the government to have the actual technical ownership of the same data.
'SA could benefit from Trump's TikTok ban'
