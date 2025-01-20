The 24-year-old son of a renowned actress appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday on two charges of rape.
Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The 24-year-old son of a renowned actress appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday on two charges of rape.
“The charges emanate from a complaint registered with Sandton police by his 17-year-old girlfriend who alleges that the man raped her on December 14 and 15 2024 at his place of residence in Morningside,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The couple went on a date at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on December 14.
“After consuming some beverages and on realising that the restaurant they were in was about to close, they both agreed to move to a different venue. She said the accused allegedly indicated that he wanted them to pass by his place of residence as he needed to charge his phone. On arrival, that’s when the incidents allegedly occurred.”
The case was postponed until February 10 for further investigation and the accused was released on R1,000 bail.
