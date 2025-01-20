Reconfiguration is a combination of dissolution and reinforcement — Mbalula

“The discussion in the NEC was robust. It started with the officials, we did not get along or have the same view on the matter. Even as the NWC. We then took the matter to the NEC which did not have a dominant view over the other, but in the end we came up with what I have explained.”
He conceded it was not easy to reach this decision but said there was overwhelming agreement on the diagnostic report presented, which provided context on how the party arrived at this juncture.
“The officials did not speak in the NEC. I presented the report on behalf of the NWC that analysed the situation in the provinces and it was undisputable, irrefutable. Except for one or two people. The report I presented about the state of organisation and how we interpret the situation and it was unanimously agreed to. We presented two options and at the end it was unanimously agreed to, the outcome of configuration.”
Mbalula said the officials would meet this week and provide details of the reconfiguration, which will be presented to the NWC next Monday.
“Thereafter we will deploy NEC members to all the regions in both provinces to explain and present the decision to structures. Everybody, including ANC members, they must wait for reconfiguration to be finalised as agreed by the ANC.
This leadership shake-up takes place in the wake of party provincial structures organising rallies to commemorate the ANC's January 8 birthday celebrations.
Shortly after the NEC concluded its meeting, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng put out posters about the provincial rallies scheduled to take place on February 3, headlined by their provincial chairpersons Siboniso Duma and Panyaza Lesufi respectively.
Despite there not being an official sanction against party political activities, Mbalula advised against the existing PECs' activities until the process is concluded.
“We have not applied our mind whether rallies and other political activities must stop. A decision has been taken and it could be advisable that rallies must wait a bit, up until reconfiguration is finalised in this week. Everything must come to a standstill until we are done.
“We chose a week because we did not want to delay the functioning and running of the organisation in the two provinces.”
Reconfiguration is a combination of dissolution and reinforcement — Mbalula
SG says their actions will be guided by party's constitution, which has brought speculation on what reconfiguration means for provincial leadership
