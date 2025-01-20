News

Neighbourhood watch patroller shot dead

By Kim Swartz - 20 January 2025 - 11:43
One of the patrollers died after being shot. Stock photo.
One of the patrollers died after being shot. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paulfleet

A 51-year-old neighbourhood watch member was shot dead at the weekend while safeguarding the Nkanini informal settlement at Makhaza in Cape Town.

“On Saturday at about 11pm a group of neighbourhood watch members were patrolling in Ezimfenenni, Nkanini informal settlement in Makhaza, when they came across a group of men standing on the corner of the street,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie. 

“It is reported that gunshots were heard. The deceased was hit in the shoulder and leg. He fell to the ground and succumbed to his wounds.” 

He said a murder docket was registered for investigation. 

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile condemned the killing as “a callous, selfless act against the community and those who serve their community with pride”.

TimesLIVE

How eight patrons were shot dead at a tavern

The eight people who were killed at a tavern in Pienaar in Mpumalanga were shot as they got out of the two vehicles they arrived in, according to ...
News
4 days ago

Pregnant cashier shot in stomach by ‘customer’

A man allegedly shot a pregnant cashier through the window of the drive-through at a fast-food outlet on Monday.
News
5 days ago

Man in court after allegedly shooting dead eight tavern patrons

A man arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a Mpumalanga tavern on Saturday was remanded.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Compliments bo babes! 🌟