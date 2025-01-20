Siyabi also said the children had reported that they wash their armpits only in one basin because they do not have electricity.
According to parents, their children were sent home in November after they were told there was no food and electricity.
The children have not been to school since they said.
“Last year, a week never ended without being called to the school that my child was sick. Are they suffering because they cannot speak for themselves?” asked one of the parents Zukiswa Makhasi.
She said they pay R370 every month for boarding.
Sabelo Ndlovu, the school inspector, said the school owed Eskom R1.1m, a debt accumulated over three years which they paid. However, Ndlovu explained that they share a yard with Takalani home where special needs children live and also share an electricity meter.
According to Ndlovu, the home does not want to switch on the electricity for the school claiming that it does not want to carry the burden of paying for the power alone since the Gauteng department of education does not want to sit down with them and discuss how they can split the costs.
SowetanLIVE
Irked parents shut down special school over lack of electricity
Image: Sowetan
Angry parents from Takalani Special School in Diepkloof, Soweto, have shut all operations down at the school saying it has not had electricity for the past three years.
The school, which caters to children with special educational needs and autism, has been without electricity for three years.
The parents kept the nurses and teachers outside the school premises, demanding that the needs of their children be put first. The night shift staff couldn't leave the premises as well.
One of the parents, Sizani Siyabi from Honeydew, claimed that the pupils were being taught in a freezing classroom.
“Our children are taught in cold rooms. When I bring my child to school on Monday, he comes back home on Friday stinking like he hasn’t bathed at all.
Siyabi also said the children had reported that they wash their armpits only in one basin because they do not have electricity.
According to parents, their children were sent home in November after they were told there was no food and electricity.
The children have not been to school since they said.
“Last year, a week never ended without being called to the school that my child was sick. Are they suffering because they cannot speak for themselves?” asked one of the parents Zukiswa Makhasi.
She said they pay R370 every month for boarding.
Sabelo Ndlovu, the school inspector, said the school owed Eskom R1.1m, a debt accumulated over three years which they paid. However, Ndlovu explained that they share a yard with Takalani home where special needs children live and also share an electricity meter.
According to Ndlovu, the home does not want to switch on the electricity for the school claiming that it does not want to carry the burden of paying for the power alone since the Gauteng department of education does not want to sit down with them and discuss how they can split the costs.
SowetanLIVE
Dilapidated, derelict classes await pupils
Frustrated parents seek department's help as learners miss school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos